Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Purchases $27,411.75 in Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin E. Godley acquired 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rand Capital Price Performance

RAND stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Rand Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $35.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 88.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital Announces Dividend

Rand Capital Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

