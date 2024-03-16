Raphael D’amico Acquires 3,500 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,936.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PHX opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $114.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.57. PHX Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHX Minerals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.