Raymond James Increases VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$9.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised VerticalScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FORA
VerticalScope Stock Performance
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.