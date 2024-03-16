Raymond James Increases VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$9.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised VerticalScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

TSE FORA opened at C$7.07 on Thursday. VerticalScope has a fifty-two week low of C$2.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.02.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

