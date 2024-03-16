Raymond James Lowers Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$3.50

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 243.14% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
Integra Resources Trading Down 2.9 %
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
