Red Cat (RCAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 259.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter.

Red Cat Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $0.75 on Friday. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $41.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

About Red Cat

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

See Also

