Red Cat (RCAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 259.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter.
Red Cat Price Performance
NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $0.75 on Friday. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $41.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Trading of Red Cat
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Red Cat
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.