Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Short Interest Down 32.3% in February

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 14th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REGCO stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

