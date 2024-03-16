Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. 55,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 997,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

