Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

RGEN opened at $189.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.79, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,475,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 578,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,002,000 after purchasing an additional 483,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 263,259 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

