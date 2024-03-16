Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Decreased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $186.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.69 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

