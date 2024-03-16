Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the year. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$308.31.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$314.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$299.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$268.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$201.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

