Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for STERIS’’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS’ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada lowered STERIS’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$195.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.50 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

