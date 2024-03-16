Research Analysts Set Expectations for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Expeditors International of Washington in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.08. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.