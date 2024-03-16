Research Analysts Set Expectations for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,664,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

