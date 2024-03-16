Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kamada Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kamada in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KMDA. StockNews.com upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $321.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

