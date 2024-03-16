Research Analysts Set Expectations for LifeMD, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for LifeMD in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LifeMD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get LifeMD alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on LFMD. Craig Hallum began coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

LifeMD Stock Performance

LFMD stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $406.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,028 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 132,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeMD by 41.3% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 305,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 89,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeMD by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.