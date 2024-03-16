Reviewing 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $46.76 million 0.33 $3.26 million ($0.31) -1.26 Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.66 $570,000.00 ($0.02) -154.00

36Kr has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.2% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

36Kr has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 36Kr and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 51.79%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than 36Kr.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -27.91% -29.88% -18.07% Research Solutions -1.05% -4.96% -1.63%

Summary

Research Solutions beats 36Kr on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

