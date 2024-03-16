Reviewing AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) and AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GigaMedia and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A AppLovin 1 3 11 0 2.67

Profitability

AppLovin has a consensus price target of $50.04, indicating a potential downside of 20.73%. Given AppLovin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than GigaMedia.

This table compares GigaMedia and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -29.67% -2.80% -2.61% AppLovin 10.84% 24.69% 6.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.59 million 2.65 -$2.75 million ($0.13) -10.31 AppLovin $2.63 billion 8.19 $356.71 million $1.00 63.13

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppLovin beats GigaMedia on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products. It also offers SparkLabs, which uses app store optimization to enhance ad visibility; AppLovin Exchange, which connects buyers to mobile and CTV devices through a single and direct RTB exchange; and Array, an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators and end users. In addition, the company operates various free-to-play mobile games. It serves individuals, small and independent businesses, enterprises, advertisers and advertising networks, mobile app publishers, indie studio developers, and internet platforms. AppLovin Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.