Reviewing Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capgemini and Astrana Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capgemini $24.37 billion 1.73 $1.80 billion N/A N/A Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.59 $60.72 million $1.32 30.21

Profitability

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health.

This table compares Capgemini and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capgemini N/A N/A N/A Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67%

Risk and Volatility

Capgemini has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capgemini and Astrana Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capgemini 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50

Astrana Health has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Capgemini.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Capgemini on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capgemini

(Get Free Report)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment using the latest technologies, as well as offers local technology services in cloud, cybersecurity, quality assurance, testing, and new technology fields. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has strategic partnerships with CONA Services LLC to develop digital solutions for the consumer products industry and retail customers; and Innoveo Inc. to deliver digital transformation solutions to insurance clients across various lines of business. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.