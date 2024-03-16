Reviewing Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) & Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -9.03% -42.09% -4.21% Kemper -5.50% -2.37% -0.46%

Risk and Volatility

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kemper 0 0 5 1 3.17

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kingstone Companies and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 55.70%. Kemper has a consensus price target of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Kemper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $130.16 million 0.33 -$22.52 million ($1.22) -3.24 Kemper $4.91 billion 0.76 -$272.10 million ($4.25) -13.75

Kingstone Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingstone Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kemper beats Kingstone Companies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It underwrites its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

