Reviewing Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 18.03% 4.19% 1.48% SurgePays 15.03% 104.66% 49.78%

Volatility and Risk

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20 SurgePays 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telenor ASA and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of SurgePays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telenor ASA and SurgePays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $7.62 billion N/A $1.30 billion $0.99 10.95 SurgePays $137.14 million 0.65 -$680,000.00 $1.39 3.33

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry. In addition, the company provides Surge Blockchain software, a back-office marketplace offering wholesale consumable goods direct to convenience stores who are transacting on the SurgePays Fintech platform. Further, it offers lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

