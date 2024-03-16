Reviewing Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Covenant Logistics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -1.65% N/A -3.49% Covenant Logistics Group 4.98% 14.85% 6.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yellow and Covenant Logistics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Covenant Logistics Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus price target of $68.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.24%. Given Covenant Logistics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Covenant Logistics Group is more favorable than Yellow.

Yellow has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covenant Logistics Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Yellow shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yellow and Covenant Logistics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $5.24 billion 0.06 $21.80 million ($1.55) -3.65 Covenant Logistics Group $1.10 billion 0.52 $55.23 million $4.03 10.91

Covenant Logistics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covenant Logistics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Covenant Logistics Group beats Yellow on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offered specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows. The Dedicated segment provides customers with committed truckload capacity over contracted periods using equipment either owned or leased by the company. The Managed Freight segment offers brokerage services, including logistics capacity by outsourcing the carriage of customers' freight to third parties; and transport management services, such as logistics services on a contractual basis to customers who prefer to outsource their logistics needs. The Warehousing segment provides day-to-day warehouse management services to customers. This segment also provides shuttle and switching services to shuttling containers and trailers. The company also engages in used equipment sales and leasing business. It serves transportation companies, such as parcel freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. The company was formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. in July 2020. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

