RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) versus IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Critical Comparison

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RingCentral and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 9 7 1 2.53 IBEX 0 3 2 0 2.40

RingCentral presently has a consensus target price of $38.89, indicating a potential upside of 11.17%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.41%. Given IBEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than RingCentral.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $2.20 billion 1.47 -$165.24 million ($1.75) -19.99 IBEX $523.12 million 0.52 $31.58 million $1.57 9.90

This table compares RingCentral and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IBEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of IBEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -7.50% N/A -3.02% IBEX 5.79% 20.10% 9.97%

Risk & Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IBEX beats RingCentral on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience. It provides RingCentral Video, a video meeting service that includes the company's RCV video and team messaging capabilities; offers video and audio conferencing, team messaging, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management, as well as pre-meeting, in-meeting, and post-meeting capabilities. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Professional Services, which include consultation, UCaaS and CCaaS implementation, VoIP phone system adoption, configuring custom workflows, customer and user onboarding, ongoing support, advanced support, managed services, and more. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, state and local government, and others. It sells its products to enterprise customers, as well as small and medium-sized businesses through resellers and distributors, partners, and global service providers. RingCentral, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

