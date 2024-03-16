Robert F. Buesinger Sells 122 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $17,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,679. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $103.09 and a 12 month high of $147.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.31.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

