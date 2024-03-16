Robert W. Baird Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $185.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Shares of DKS opened at $211.43 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

