Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 469,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,625,000 after acquiring an additional 163,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $280.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.