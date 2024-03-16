Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of RCI opened at $42.57 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $1,413,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 317.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 101.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 32.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 508,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

