Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Acquires $511,680.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.36. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $55,182,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

