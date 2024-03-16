Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $547.35 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.34 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $545.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.