Roth Capital Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for FiscalNote in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
FiscalNote Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.51. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FiscalNote by 35.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FiscalNote by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
