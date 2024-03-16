Roth Capital Weighs in on American Outdoor Brands, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for American Outdoor Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Outdoor Brands
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.