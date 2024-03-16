Roth Capital Weighs in on American Outdoor Brands, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for American Outdoor Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 96,485 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

