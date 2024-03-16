Roth Capital Weighs in on TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAct Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 13,521 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $104,111.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 55,288 shares of company stock valued at $418,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

