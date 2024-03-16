Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 8.7%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMGet Free Report)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 3,660,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,321,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

