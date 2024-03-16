RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($3.98), reports. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 23.30%.

RumbleON Trading Up 5.6 %

RMBL opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.06. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.