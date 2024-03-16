Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$26,000.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$26,000.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Gordon Keep sold 140,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$142,800.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Gordon Keep sold 10,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$9,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Gordon Keep sold 50,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$45,000.00.

Rusoro Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

CVE RML opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$629.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.42. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

