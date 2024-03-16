Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Holdings Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,248 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.17% of Safehold worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Safehold during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 470.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 455.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a current ratio of 36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

