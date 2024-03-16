Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.30. 161,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,883,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

SANA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 1,818,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after acquiring an additional 500,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

