Sandra C. Duhe Sells 427 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $291.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.97. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $145.34 and a one year high of $298.36.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

