Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.17. 139,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 659,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
In other Scholar Rock news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $54,916.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
