Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (ATR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.50 on May 10th

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ATR opened at GBX 442 ($5.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.84). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 427.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £427.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,637.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

