Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,011 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,682,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,941,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,094,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 154,470 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

