Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 124,390 shares.The stock last traded at $24.46 and had previously closed at $24.53.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $766.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.