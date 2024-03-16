Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

