Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 165.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABSI. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Absci alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABSI

Absci Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Absci has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $455.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

In other Absci news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares in the company, valued at $37,139,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Absci by 1,314.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Absci in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.