Sean Steves Sells 224 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) COO Sean Steves sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $21,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.7 %
CWST opened at $96.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $96.10.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
