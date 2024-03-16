Seaport Res Ptn Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

