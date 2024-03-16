Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -960.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ST

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.