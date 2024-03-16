SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $28.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on S. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 930,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,222 over the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

