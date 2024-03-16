SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 7,636,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 5,875,850 shares.The stock last traded at $23.70 and had previously closed at $27.94.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $61,089.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 74,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 470,139 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 91,095 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

