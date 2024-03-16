Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.30 and last traded at $105.30. 326,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,029,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SHAK. StockNews.com downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.61.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,228,398. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.