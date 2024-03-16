Short Interest in AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Drops By 37.5%

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

CPLS opened at $35.06 on Friday. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

